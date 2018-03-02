‘Reading Connections’ literacy agency in Guilford County seeks to teach people how to read

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Adriana Adams' father knew no English when he came to the United States as an immigrant from Cuba.

"He had to rely on the kindness of several teachers that he had," said Adams. "That took him along the journey from someone who knew no English to someone who was a pastor in this community for 30 years."

Today, Adams continues that kindness working with Reading Connections, an adult literacy agency in Guilford County.

"We meet people where they are on their literacy journey," she said. "We want to make sure they get a tailored education experience."

With volunteer tutors the agency helps around 1,000 people each year with reading, math and resumes.

"Whether they are an English language learner or someone who never learned to read in school or someone who is looking for a job, we want to meet them where they are," said Adams.

Currently more than 50 people are on a waiting list for help which is why the agency is searching for more volunteers.

"The goal is to really just help people," said volunteer Willie Jones.

He and his wife give one hour a week to help people with their resumes.

"There has been times when people shake my hand and tell me how big an impact this is having for them,” he said.

The agency will train you to teach with several training sessions set for later in March.

Reading Connections Volunteer Training

Monday, March 26 5:30pm-7:30pm

Tuesday, March 27 5:30pm-8:30pm

Thursday, March 29 5:30pm-8:30pm

To volunteer call: 336-884-7323

The agency is also hosting its annual fundraiser H.O.R.S.E. For Change, a tournament of the basketball game HORSE to support Reading Connections.

For more information visit horseforchange.com.