Police make second arrest in case of body found in Winston-Salem dumpster, third suspect wanted

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police have arrested a second man and are looking for a third in connection to a body that was found in the dumpster of a Winston-Salem apartment complex last month.

Edward Maurice Nelson faces charges in the death of 40-year-old Curtis Jermaine Farrow, of Winston-Salem, according to a Winston-Salem police press release.

Authorities were called to Ivy Apartments at 2900 Ivy Avenue near East 30th Street shortly after 11 a.m. Jan. 20 where Farrow was found dead in a dumpster.

Winston-Salem police said Farrow died from blunt force trauma and are calling his death a homicide.

Police arrested Quincy Devorice Valentine, 27, of Winston-Salem, last month in connection to the crime.

Both suspects have been charged with murder, first-degree kidnapping and felony conspiracy and were jailed without bond with court planned for March 22.

Police are looking for 26-year-old Rayshaun Tyrez Hall, who faces charges of murder, first-degree kidnapping and felony conspiracy.

Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700 or anonymously at (336) 727-2800 or en Español: (336) 728-3904.