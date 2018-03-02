New images released in Greensboro bank robbery

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police have released additional surveillance images in a bank robbery that occurred in Greensboro in early February, according to a press release.

The robbery happened at 10:06 a.m. on Feb. 9 when the bank’s security company called 911.

Police say a man came into the bank, showed a handgun and demanded money from several tellers. He was given an undisclosed amount of money and left the bank.

No injuries were reported.

The surveillance images show a black Acura RDX traveling on West Wendover Avenue and crossing Interstate 40.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.