LIVE BLOG: Rev. Billy Graham to be laid to rest after a final crusade

Rev. Billy Graham to be laid to rest after a final crusade

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands will be in Charlotte on Friday to say goodbye to Rev. Billy Graham.

The private funeral service will be held at noon in a tent outside the Billy Graham Library. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will attend the funeral and will be escorted by Graham’s grandson, a Major in the United States Army.

Graham, known to many as America’s pastor, passed away just before 8 a.m. on Feb. 21 from natural causes at his family home in Montreat just outside Asheville.

The minister will be buried next to his wife, Ruth, on the property. His coffin, a plain, pine casket, was built by inmates at the Louisiana state prison

Graham’s headstone will read: “Preacher of the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ.”

See the complete funeral program here.