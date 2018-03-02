High Wind Warning in effect for Piedmont Triad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A High Wind Warning is in effect for the Piedmont Triad and will last until 10 p.m. Friday.

You can expect sustained winds to be between 22 and 28 mph with wind gusts nearing 50 mph. Objects that could be tossed around by the wind should be secured.

"Winds in the Triad are going to be substantial, with gusts up to 50 mph," said FOX8 meteorologist Emily Byrd. "The High Wind Warning stays in effect until 10 p.m. for the Triad and 11 a.m. tomorrow morning for our mountain counties and the foothills."

The winds have delayed schools in upper North Carolina and lower Virginia counties. Carroll County Public Schools, Patrick County Schools and Watauga County Schools are all on a two-hour delay.

The Duke Energy Outage Map shows sporadic outages throughout Guilford and Forsyth counties.