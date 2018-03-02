× Guilford County jail inmate who was accidentally released after clerical error arrested in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A Guilford County jail inmate who was accidentally released after a clerical error was arrested in Winston-Salem, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

Dathan Marque Abney, 37, was arrested Friday at a home in the 2000 block of Bowen Boulevard.

High Point Detention Center staff released Abney from custody based on orders from the Guilford County Clerk of Court’s office on Wednesday.

About 24 hours later, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office learned that Abney’s release was an error.

Clerk of Guilford County Superior Court Lisa Johnson-Tonkins says her office immediately went to a judge to get an order for arrest as soon as they realized the mistake had been made.

Johnson-Tonkins says “The situation has been investigated and the appropriate action has been taken.” She would not elaborate as to what potential disciplinary action was taken against this particular clerk of court, as it is a personnel issue.

Abney had been serving an active service for possession of a firearm by a felon.