× Guilford County jail inmate accidentally released after clerical error

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County authorities are searching for a man who was released from custody due to a clerical error, according to a press release.

On Feb. 28, High Point Detention Center staff released 37-year-old Dathan Marque Abney from custody based on orders from the Guilford County Clerk of Court’s office. The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office learned on March 1 that Abney’s release was an error.

Abney had been serving an active service for possession of a firearm by felon.

Anyone with information about Abney’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 641-3690.