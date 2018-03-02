Freshman guard Jalek Felton reportedly withdraws from North Carolina amid suspension

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Jalek Felton’s North Carolina career has come to an end.

According to Felton’s lawyer, the freshman point guard, currently suspended by the school during an investigation into misconduct, has withdrawn from UNC.

.@Jalek05 has withdrawn from @UNC. “Playing at @UNC_Basketball was a life-long dream come true. It’s time for a new dream.” Jalek Felton pic.twitter.com/SRRunPSirU — Κerry Sutton ⚜ (@kerstinwsutton) March 1, 2018

“We have a problem with how he has been treated,” Lawyer Kerry Sutton said in a statement. “And this is far from over. He had UNC’s back when they were up against the wall with the NCAA. He was the only five-star recruit that would even talk to them. UNC in a heartbeat turned their back on him.

Felton, a five-star recruit out of Columbia, South Carolina, averaged under 10 minutes and 2 points per game.