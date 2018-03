× Crew finds severed head at wildlife refuge

CAMERON, La. — A severed head was found Thursday in a plastic bag on the side of a road at a Louisiana wildlife refuge, according to KATC.

The decomposed head was found by a cleaning crew in the Sabine National Wildlife Refuge. Investigators believe the head had been there for several months.

The coroner is slated to determine the victim’s age and time of death.

Deputies searched the area but found no other body parts.