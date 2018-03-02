Woman, child shot near apartment complex in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A woman and a child were shot near an apartment complex in Greensboro on Friday afternoon, according to Greensboro police.

Police said it happened at about 4:20 p.m. near Northwinds apartments on Lees Chapel Road between Yanceyville Street and Whites Chapel Road.

Police believe the victims were in a car that was being shot at. Their names have not been released.

Both are in stable condition at Moses Cone Hospital, according to police.

Police are interviewing witnesses. No other details were immediately available.