2 people dead in shooting at Central Michigan University; suspect still at large

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. – Two people have been shot and killed at Central Michigan University Friday morning and the suspect is still at large, FOX17 reported.

Students have been advised to take shelter. The campus and most of the surrounding area of Mount Pleasant are on lock down.

A school alert said shots were fired near the 4th floor of Campbell Hall, a co-ed residence building.

The condition of the victims is not known at this time.

Police told FOX17 the suspect is armed and dangerous and on the loose.

Central Michigan is in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, about 155 miles northwest of Detroit.

There has been a report of shots fired at Campbell Hall on campus. Suspect is still at large, police advise all to take shelter. If you see something suspicious, call 911. — Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) March 2, 2018