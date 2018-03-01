Woman’s Facebook post that she says shows act of kindness goes viral

TOLEDO, Ohio — An Ohio woman’s Facebook post showing three teenage boys’ act of kindness is going viral.

Jenna Steele posted on Facebook Sunday evening that she was sitting in her car in Toledo when she saw the teens do something that moved her to tears.

She said they parked their car at a nearby gas station, got out their wallets and gave a homeless man some money.

The post read, in part, “Let’s stop giving attention to the youth that do these horrible acts and start giving attention to THESE kind of kids. Maybe we will start a new kindness trend & make kids famous for these kind of things. THIS is the kind of stuff I want to see go viral & clogging up my Facebook feed. 😭😭 feel free to share.”

The post has more than 66,000 shares and 59,000 likes.