Woman with ax accused of climbing fence at elementary school, threatening to kill everyone

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nevada – A woman with an ax was arrested after police said she climbed the fence at an elementary school and threatened to kill everyone.

KSNV reported that 33-year-old Kisstal Killough was arrested Tuesday and faces charges including assault with a deadly weapon.

Police were called to Williams Elementary School in North Las Vegas at about 12 p.m. Tuesday.

The suspect was on the fence when police arrived and was arrested before she made it inside the school, according to officials.

Police said 200 children were on the playground when it happened.

ARRESTED:

Woman accused of bringing ax to local elementary school. pic.twitter.com/sQ6MXr0F0e — KSNV News 3 (@News3LV) February 28, 2018