Winston-Salem firefighters raising money to buy new golf cart for man with cerebral palsy

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- About two to three times a week, you can find Bill Jenkins riding his golf cart, heading to his favorite place to hang out.

"He walks in and everybody knows who he is," said Capt. Damien Poole, with the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

That place is Fire Station 6 in Winston-Salem, where Poole says Jenkins has been like family for more than 50 years.

"He would walk across the street and visit the firemen and they just got used to him and took him under their wing,” Poole said. “It's just been a tradition ever since."

But coming by to visit has been harder for Jenkins to do as he's gotten older.

The 73-year-old has cerebral palsy and can't drive a real car. He has a hard time just getting around and speaking.

"It's visibly hard,” Poole said. “You can see how hard it is for him to move so the less he has to walk, the less distance he has to walk and the better off for him."

That's why firefighters are raising money to get Jenkins a new golf cart.

They bought the one he's riding now 15 years ago and got it custom made.

"It's got a windshield wiper,” Poole said. “It's got mirrors. It's got headlights, it's got taillights."

But, Poole says it's worn out.

"They've patched it together so right now it's been limping pretty much, so it's just a matter of time before there's nothing else we can do with it," he said.

Firefighters are also helping out in other ways. They used their own money to set up a bank account to help Jenkins pay for groceries or fix his golf cart.

"Bill is just a part of us," firefighter Jack Johnson said.

"We're doing everything we can to help him," Poole said.

For information on how to help, you can visit the GoFundMe page set up for Jenkins' new golf cart.