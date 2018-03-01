What parents should do if their child is sexting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sexting among teens and younger children has increased over the past decade and poses a growing challenge for educators and parents, according to a new study.

One in four young people said they'd received sexts, and one in seven reported sending them, according to the study, which was published Monday in the journal JAMA Pediatrics. The research included data from 39 separate research projects conducted between January 1990 and June 2016, with a total of 110,380 participants, all of whom were under 18 -- with some as young as 11.

But what should parents do if they discover their child is sexting?

The best thing they can do is have an open conversation about responsibility, personal boundaries and resisting peer pressure. It's also helpful to explain that once a message is sent, it can't be taken back.

A good rule of thumb is to follow, "what would grandma think." If your grandma wouldn't approve of the photo, you probably shouldn't send it.