Teenager charged with sex offense on campus of Alamance County high school

MEBANE, N.C. –A teenager has been charged with a sex offense on the campus of an Alamance County high school.

Nathanial Christopher Small, 16, of Mebane, faces a charge of second-degree forcible rape, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Deputies said it happened Tuesday on the campus of Eastern Alamance High School and was reported to the school resource officer the following day.

The victim was also 16, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect was released on a $50,000 secured bond.