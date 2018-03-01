Tarmac attack: Video shows man violently hitting employees on tarmac at Charlotte airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man tried to attack employees on the tarmac at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Monday afternoon after he was threatened to be removed from a flight, according to WSOC.

Videos show the man taking his clothes off before punching and chasing airport employees. The videos show the man charging at an airport employee and hitting him with a plastic traffic wand.

Moments later, he lunged toward a different crew member and swung his fist a couple times while holding his bag with his other hand.

American Airlines officials confirmed the unnamed passenger was disruptive and was threatened with removal from the Cincinnati-bound Flight 5466.

Officials told police that the man seemed disoriented and had trouble finding his seat, and when he was threatened to be kicked off the plane, he became agitated and left the plane by running down the access stairs onto the ramp area.

Police said the man was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation. He has not been charged.