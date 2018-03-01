Talented glassblowing professionals coming to North Carolina for festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STAR, N.C. -- This weekend you can see one of the hottest art studios in North Carolina -- and we literally mean hot.

STARworks in Star will host Glassfest, where some of the most talented glassblowing artists in the country will demonstrate how to make their art and debut their spring lines.

Proceeds from the sales help fund the educational programs offered by STARworks.

"We do a lot of education so I teach high school glassblowing class and a class for at-risk youth through a local program," said STARworks director Joe Grant.

No matter how old you are, these artists say people are fascinated to watch them work.

You can see them creating glass pieces at Glassfest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at STARworks.

Learn more here.