Reidsville man accused of indecent liberties with a child
WENTWORTH, N.C. — A Reidsville man has been arrested on sex offense charges, according to a news release from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.
Gary Charles Duncan Jr., 31, is charged with statutory sex offense with a child and three counts of indecent liberties with a child.
Details about the circumstances leading up to the charges were not released.
Duncan was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $200,000 secured bond.
Duncan is scheduled to appear in court March 7.
36.400137 -79.774479