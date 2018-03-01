× Reidsville man accused of indecent liberties with a child

WENTWORTH, N.C. — A Reidsville man has been arrested on sex offense charges, according to a news release from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

Gary Charles Duncan Jr., 31, is charged with statutory sex offense with a child and three counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Details about the circumstances leading up to the charges were not released.

Duncan was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $200,000 secured bond.

Duncan is scheduled to appear in court March 7.