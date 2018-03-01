× Rabbit hunters find remains of North Carolina woman missing for 10 years

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — The remains of a missing North Carolina woman were found nearly 10 years after she disappeared from an assisted living facility, according to The Shelby Star.

On Feb. 17, two rabbit hunters stumbled upon human remains off East Stagecoach Trail in Cleveland County. On Monday, the remains were identified as 46-year-old Mouy Tang.

Tang had been missing since she wandered away from Unique Living assisted care in September 2008. The remains were found less than a mile from the facility, where Tang lived.

During the initial search, a large-scale sweep was conducted in the area, but nothing was found. Tang lived at the facility for 16 years until she disappeared, the newspaper reports.

There is no evidence of foul play and the sheriff’s office is treating the case as an accidental death.

“We know that the discovery of her remains will allow her family some closure,” said Cleveland County Sheriff Alan Norman.