McDonald’s Big Mac record holder on pace to eat 30,000 by May

MILWAUKEE — Big Mac eating record-holder Don Gorske is on pace to eat 30,000 of the McDonald’s burgers by May, FOX Business reports.

Gorske was recognized by the Guinness World Records book in 2016 when ate his 28,788th Big Mac.

“The record would have happened whether or not Guinness [World Records] was there,” Gorske told FOX Business on Thursday. “The Big Macs are my favorite foods, so I’m just going to keep eating them every day.”

Gorske typically eats 14 Big Macs each week, purchasing them in bulk and microwaving them at home, according to the Guinness book.

Over the past 44 years, Gorske has only gone a day without eating a Big Mac eight times. Big Macs account for 90 to 95 percent of his diet.

He says although he does not work out, he stays busy all day long due to his hyperactive personality.

Gorske does not get any special incentives from McDonald’s and pays the same price for his burgers as everyone else.