Man sentenced to 300 years in prison for child sex crimes released on technicality

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. -- A Colorado man who was sentenced to more than 300 years in prison for child sex crimes has been freed, according to KREX.

Michael Tracy McFadden, 46, was convicted in 2015 of sexually assaulting six young boys and girls.

He appealed, saying pre-trial delays violated Colorado’s speedy trial statutes.

The Colorado Court of Appeals agreed in June, throwing out the conviction and ruling he could not be retried.

The Mesa County District Attorney’s Office appealed, but the Colorado Supreme Court decided not to take up the case and upheld the lower court’s ruling.

McFadden was released from the Arkansas Valley Correctional Facility on Tuesday. He will not have to register as a sex offender.