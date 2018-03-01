× Madison registered sex offender arrested after working as magician at ‘kid night’ events

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A Madison “freelance magician” and registered sex offender was arrested after working at “kid night” events.

Deputies on Wednesday arrested registered sex offender Kevin Daniel Pegram, 33, of 110 Kimrake Lane, for violation of the North Carolina Sex Offender Statutes.

An investigation began when deputies learned that Pegram was operating as a freelance magician at local Triad events where children were present and at local restaurant “kid night” events. It was also discovered that Pegram was using the alias “Angelo Colletie.”

Kevin Pegram has 21 prior sex offense convictions and is classified as a “recidivist” on the North Carolina Sex Offender Registry.

In 2005, a Guilford County couple sued Ham’s Restaurants, claiming it failed to screen a Pegram who repeatedly sexually assaulted their 12-year-old daughter in his vehicle, according to the News & Record.

Pegram is being held at the Guilford County Jail under a $1 million bond. The investigation is still ongoing and involves multiple jurisdictions.

If anyone has additional information regarding Kevin Pegram, please call Colonel Powers at (336) 641-3694.