Greensboro police says man who robbed Jimmy John’s likely connected to several other robberies

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro police now believe a man who robbed Jimmy John’s on West Friendly Avenue is likely connected to several other robberies on the city’s west side.

Surveillance footage from the Jimmy John’s robbery shows a man in a black hoodie walking up behind an employee and pointing his gun.

Greensboro police say the description of that man has been similar in other crimes they are investigating.

“We started noticing these sometime back in January,” said Detective Ingram, with the Greensboro Police Department. “They started occurring around the same time of day and same type of establishments, businesses open late at low-volume hours."

Ingram says he and his team have gone to businesses in the area to warn them about the suspect going around. Officers are also stepping up patrols in the area.

Anyone with information on these robberies is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.