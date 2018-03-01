Drunk man accidentally takes $1,600 Uber ride home after partying with friends

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEWELL, N.J. -- After a night of partying with friends Friday, a New Jersey man did the responsible thing and took an Uber home.

The only problem is the party was 300 miles away from his home.

Kenneth Bachman was partying with friends in Morgantown, West Virginia, near the campus of West Virginia University.

He decided to call it a night and ordered an Uber ride -- which he tells KYW-TV he doesn't quite remember doing.

“We went to a frat party and then went to the bar. I was getting drinks all night; I probably spent like $200 at the bar after already drinking all day,” Bachman told the Philadelphia television station. “Basically, I kinda just blacked out. The last thing I remember was being at the bar and then I just woke up in the Uber next to an older dude telling me I was an hour out from Jersey.”

When Bachman got home, he had no choice but to pay a hefty price for the ride -- $1,635.93.

Bachman says he's headed back to West Virginia this weekend to pick up his bags.