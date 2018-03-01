Dog rescued from South Korean meat trade by Olympian up for adoption

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL CAJON, Calif. - Olympic snowboarder Maddie Mastro saved a dog from the meat trade while she was in South Korea and now Jadu is up for adoption in Southern California.

“She’s got a remarkable, amazing disposition. Look at how friendly she is! She comes and seeks affection, very appeasing and wonderful with dogs too. This is a wonderful dog," Barking Lot Rescue founder Stacy Parmer told KSWB.

The playful Korean Jindo named Jadu was one of many dogs set to be slaughtered and eaten in South Korea until Mastro stepped in to help. While competing In Pyeongchang, she made it a point to go to the Korean meat farm to rescue a dog marked for a dinner plate.

“In total, we’ve brought in over 200 dogs from the dog meat trade,” said Parmer.

The rescue works continually with Save Korean Dogs to help end the trade.

“We’re so grateful because without the flight volunteers we can’t get them here,” Parmer said.

Harvesting dogs for meat is common in South Korea and in other Asian countries. So, Mastro and a bunch of Olympians made it a point to save as many as they could before heading home.

"Having somebody like her that has many followers and people who look to her it’s very helpful because it can shine a light on that and have a bigger impact in the end,” said Parmer.

And thanks to the passion of Mastro and others at the rescue, Jadu will eventually be able to find a forever home.

“It’s going to be pretty easy because she’s so outgoing and wonderful. She doesn’t have a lot of behavioral issues that we have to screen for. She’s going to make someone very happy and she will be very happy as well," said Parmer.

Anyone who would like to adopt Jadu or any of the rescued dogs can check out the rescue's website for more information.