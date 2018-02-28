Work set to begin soon on renovating 2 former mills in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Jeanne King lives just a few houses down from the Proximity Printworks Mill on Fairview Street.

“We have had a lot of people that use it as a dumping site or they tag it and that's kind of depressing to see the pieces fall down,” King said.

The old mill closed in 1977, but now construction will start later this year on the 470,000-square-foot facility.

King hopes it can continue the transformation process her neighborhood has seen recently after Revolution Mill opened last year.

“It'll be nice to see it rebuilt back up and get some energy. Hopefully positive energy,” she said.

“I’m excited and a little nervous at the same time. Excited to see it be used and not torn down and rebuilt into something that's modern with no history but I’m worried about the traffic on our street,” King said.

The plan is for a Wisconsin-based developer, Alexander Company, to come in and turn it into apartments, restaurants and bars.

There are also plans to connect it with the city's greenway, along with Revolution Mill a couple of blocks over.

Also, just off Spring Garden Street, work will start soon on the renovation of a former hosiery mill.

Belk Architecture out of Durham is looking to turn the Mock Judson Voehringer facility into more than 170 apartment units.

The city says it could mean big bucks for the area.

“They have become attractive nuisances for the surrounding communities, but their reuse potential is tremendous and in other cities mills are being renovated and they are having major, positive impact on the economy. Durham is a good example,” said Mike Cowhig, senior planner for the City of Greensboro.

Printworks is set to be done in 2020, while work on Mock Judson will begin sometime next month.​