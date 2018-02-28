× Winston-Salem man accused of raping 12-year-old girl

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man is accused of raping a 12-year-old girl, according to a press release.

On July 12, officers responded to a report of 39-year-old Joseph Mashack having inappropriate sexual contact with a young girl.

Following an investigation, police learned that Mashack had multiple instances of sexual contact with the 12-year-old. The alleged encounters dated back to June 25, 2017.

On Feb. 27, he was arrested and charged with first-degree statutory rape, two counts of first-degree statutory sexual offense and three counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Mashack was taken to the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center on a $1 million bond. He has a March 15 court date.