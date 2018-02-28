× There were more than 15,000 untested rape kits in North Carolina in 2017

RALEIGH, N.C. — Attorney General Josh Stein announced Wednesday that there were more than 15,000 untested rape kits in North Carolina in 2017.

Due to Session Law 2017-57, each law enforcement agency in the state had to report its number of untested sexual assault evidence collection kits. The Department of Justice’s report was sent to the General Assembly on Wednesday.

In total, 15,160 kits were found to be untested.

“Testing sexual assault kits is critical to hold criminals accountable, secure justice for victims, and prevent crime,” Stein said. “Now that we know how many untested kits there are, the state can work to develop and implement a plan to test these kits. Victims of sexual assault deserve no less.”

The Department of Justice made the following recommendations for improving the process:

Test all reported kits currently in law enforcement custody

Institute a statewide SAECK tracking system

Develop a protocol to test all kits reported to law enforcement going forward

