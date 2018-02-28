× Teen faces additional charges in Randolph County crash that killed 16-year-old; 4 others charged

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A teen faces additional charges in the Randolph County crash that killed a 16-year-old earlier this month, according to Brandon Baker with North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 2:20 a.m. on Feb. 11 when a truck driven by 17-year-old Evan Deforge, of Pleasant Garden, was headed south on Bumpas Road near Liberty. Troopers say Deforge came around a curve, veered off to the right, overcorrected, went left of the center lane and drove off the other side of the road.

His truck then hit several trees and overturned. The passenger, 16-year-old Colby Haithcock, of Pleasant Garden, died at the scene.

Deforge has now been charged with death by motor vehicle, careless and reckless driving and possession of a malt beverage by a person less than 19. He was initially charged with DWI.

According to a press released from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, four others have also been charged in connection with Haithcock’s death.

“Two brothers, hosting a private party, were the source of the alcohol,” a press release read. “Both alcohol and marijuana were present at the party which was attended by several youths under the age of 21. Further evidence revealed at least three individuals tried to clean up the party location after learning of the accident. Haithcock and Deforge had attended the party.”

The charges include:

Jeffrey Austin Ambrose, 21, of Staley, has been charged with four counts of aid/abet underage in consumption of alcohol, maintain a dwelling for the use of controlled substances and accessory after the fact.

Jacob Paul Ambrose, 17, of Staley, has been charged with aid/abed underage in consumption of alcohol, consume alcohol while being less than 21 years of age, maintain a dwelling for the use of controlled substances and accessory after the fact.

Dylan Michael Garrison, 20, of Liberty, has been charged with consumption of alcohol while being less than 21 years of age, give alcohol to a minor and accessory after the fact

Izylyn Breanna Law, 18, of Graham, has been charged with consumption of alcohol while being less than 21 years of age

Additional charges are forthcoming, the release states.