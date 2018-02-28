× Panthers release veteran running back Jonathan Stewart

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have released veteran running back Jonathan Stewart, according to Panthers.com.

The Panthers’ all-time leading rusher was selected in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft has played every snap of his 10-year career with Carolina.

Team officials said the move gives the Panthers significant salary cap relief and opens the door for young players to get more opportunities. He had one more year left on his contract.

Earlier this week, the Panthers also released safety Kurt Coleman and defensive end Charles Johnson.

For his career, Stewart has 1,699 carries for 7,318 yards and 51 touchdowns.