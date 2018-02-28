× Motorcyclist killed in crash in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Greensboro Wednesday, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Dennis Dean Kucera, 28, of Randleman, was driving north on North Church Street when he hit a car turning left at East Northwood Street.

Kucera suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at Moses Cone Hospital.

The driver and a passenger in the car were not injured.

No charges have been filed but the crash is still under investigation.