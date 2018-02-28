Motorcyclist killed in crash in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Greensboro Wednesday, according to a news release from Greensboro police.
Dennis Dean Kucera, 28, of Randleman, was driving north on North Church Street when he hit a car turning left at East Northwood Street.
Kucera suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at Moses Cone Hospital.
The driver and a passenger in the car were not injured.
No charges have been filed but the crash is still under investigation.
36.072635 -79.791975