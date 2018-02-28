× Man dies from injuries after 3-car crash in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man has died from his injuries after a Saturday crash in High Point, according to a news release.

Early A. Hedgecock Jr., 70, was pulling out of the Arby’s parking lot in the 2600 block of North Main Street around 2:30 p.m. when his car was hit by an SUV.

The impact of the crash caused Hedgecock’s car to hit another car.

Hedgecock was cited at the scene for failure to yield right of way. He was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment of his injuries and was alert and mobile at the time.

On Wednesday, High Point police were contacted by WFBMC and told that Hedgecock had died from his injuries.

The is the first traffic fatality in High Point in 2018.