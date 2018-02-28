× Man accused of holding North Carolina teen captive for over a year posts bond

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man accused of holding a Charlotte teen captive for more than a year is out of jail after posting bond Tuesday night in Georgia, WSOC reports.

Michael Wysolovski was arrested in June near Atlanta. Investigators said he met Hailey Burns online, then kept her locked inside an upstairs bedroom and controlled every aspect of her life, down to the number of calories she ate each day.

Burns was rescued after she reached out to a woman overseas through Facebook who then helped police track her down.

Wysolovski had been in jail in Gwinnett County under no bond, but on Monday, a judge granted him an $83,300 bond. He bonded out Tuesday around 11 p.m.

In a Facebook post, Burns’ father said he’s saddened that Wysolovski could be allowed out of jail before trial. He said his daughter is a hero to him and many others and said he’s proud to be Hailey’s Burns’ father.

Wysolovski faces several charges, including cruelty to children and false imprisonment. His next court appearance is set for June.