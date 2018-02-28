Local girl starts support group after mom dies from cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Vicky Amidon was only 44 when she and her family received shocking news.

“She felt fine, she looked fine. She found out she had stage four lung cancer,” said James Amidon, Vicky’s husband.

James says his wife was not a smoker and that she exercised and ate properly.

She survived two-and-a-half years after her diagnosis.

Vicky passed away in May 2016.

“Even though I had a lot of friends that were supportive, they couldn't really relate to the illness and loss that I went through,” said Vicky’s daughter, Sydney Amidon.

About a year after her mother passed, Sydney was inspired to start a club at school where people dealing with similar situations could find support.

She started “Falcons Fighting Cancer” at Southeast Guilford High School.

“Most of [the members] have cancer going on in their lives, but there are some that are just there for moral support and to help raise awareness,” she said.

Currently, there are approximately 20 people in the club.

Along with bringing awareness to certain cancers each month, participating in service projects is a top priority for the club.

The first service project brought Sydney back to the Cone Health Cancer Center at Wesley Long, the same place where her mother received her treatments.

She and other club members distributed care packages they made for cancer patients.

The bags included a handwritten card with a message of encouragement and a bracelet that had the message “no one fights alone.”

As Sydney distributed the bags, she was wearing the T-shirt family members wore during a lung cancer walk in honor of Vicky.

“The slogan on the shirt was ‘Her light still shines within us,’ and I think you saw that with my daughter earlier that her light is still shining through her,” James said.

“I was really happy with the reaction. Everyone seemed really interested and they were really nice about it and thankful for it, so it was definitely the reaction I wanted,” Sydney said.

Different classes at Southeast Guilford donated items to create the bags.