Information about troubled Rockingham County day care not listed on DHHS website

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. -- If you hadn't been watching the news in the last week or so you might not have known about some of the issues going on at Rockingham County day care.

Deputies arrested two employees at Lil’ Daydreamers Child Development Center and charged them with child abuse. The first arrest happened Feb. 15 but if you checked the North Carolina Division of Child Development and Early Education website you wouldn't have seen any red flags on the center until either Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson from DHHS says a statute allows information to remain confidential while an investigation is underway.

DHHS recommends parents do more than just check their website when choosing a child care facility. They should ask around for recommendations and visit multiple places.

DHHS also recommends people use their local child care referral system. In Rockingham County, it’s the Rockingham County Partnership for Children. Places like that have their own policies on whether to recommend a place that is under investigation.

Now that the state’s investigation is complete, Lil’ Daydreamers' license is suspended and the doors were forced to close.

FOX8 got a copy of the most recent inspection reports that took place over the last two weeks. Some of the violations included not having enough staff to take care of all the children and medication not properly stored. Lil’ Daydreamers also received a violation for a staff member grabbing a child roughly.