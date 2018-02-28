× Highway Patrol searching for suspect after person hit by car, injured in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A person was injured in a hit-and-run Sunday in Davidson County and troopers are searching for the driver, according to a news release from Highway Patrol.

The hit-and-run happened at 6:17 a.m. in the 4500 block of Old Salisbury Road.

The victim was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem with serious injuries.

Highway Patrol said the suspect vehicle is a silver 2005 Chrysler 200 with damage to the right front bumper. The fog light on the vehicle is broken off.

Anyone with information on this hit-and-run is asked to call Highway Patrol at (336) 249-0247.