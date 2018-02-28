High school teacher in custody after firing shot in classroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALTON, Ga. -- Police responded to a report of shots fired at a Georgia high school Wednesday, WGCL reports.

Bruce Frazier, public relations specialist with the Dalton Police Department, said 53-year-old Jessie Randal Davidson barricaded himself in a classroom around 11:30 a.m. When the principal attempted to unlock the door, Davidson fired a shot through an exterior window.

Randall has been a teacher at the school since 2004 and he is also the play-by-play voice for the Dalton High School football team.

Students were taken to a nearby convention center to be picked up by parents.

The teacher has been taken into custody.

Authorities say one student sustained an ankle injury running inside the school during the evacuation. The student was treated by EMS at the school.

Randall is being questioned by authorities at the police services center.