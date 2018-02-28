High Point University student gives back to community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Danasia Eubanks understands the importance of giving back to the community. She says it’s her responsibility, especially since the community has given so much to her.

“I did not have it easy growing up,” says Eubanks. “I guess in a way I kind of get purpose from just giving back to people and trying to make lives better any way that I can.”

Eubanks, a senior criminal justice major at High Point University, volunteered with the Bonner Leadership Program. The initiative commits HPU students to four years of community service. She now works for the program keeping track of students’ service hours.

Being involved is nothing new to Eubanks. She served on the social justice committee with the YWCA of High Point, Get Fit Guilford, and launched a Youth for Education Campaign.

On campus, Eubanks leads discusses about sensitive issues.

“I’ve tried to do a lot of social justice, race related talks on campus,” Eubanks said. “Just because you don’t agree doesn’t mean I’m going to come down your throat. I think listening is key sometimes. I think it’s so easy for us to just want to respond and we don’t take the time to genuinely listen.”

In addition to her academics and extracurricular activities, Eubanks works three jobs. She plans to attend law school.

