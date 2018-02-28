Disturbing surveillance video catches man dumping body

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DETROIT -- Surveillance video appears to show a man dragging a partially clothed woman's lifeless body near a busy road in Detroit, according to WDIV.

The video, which was posted on Facebook, shows the man dump the body in broad daylight. Police believe he killed her before moving the body.

Elizabeth Strickland was working at the Royal Car Wash on Detroit's west side when she saw the suspect walk by.

"I seen a guy that brought a body from out of nowhere and dropped her right there and then he tried to run," Strickland said.

She said he ran down an alley but she was able to flag down police, who arrested the man.

The victim was a 58-year-old mother of two who may have been homeless. Police said she died from trauma to the body.

"She was laying out, she was naked. It was sad," Strickland said. "I feel bad. I feel real bad and I feel loss for the family."