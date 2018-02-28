× Charlotte police officer charged with 28 sexual offenses involving young girl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte police officer has been charged him with more than two dozen sex-related offenses, according to WSOC.

Officer Matthew Porter, 54, is charged with eight counts of first-degree sex offense and 20 counts of indecent liberties.

The 17-year-old accuser, who lives in Nevada, told officials with the Nye County Sheriff’s Office that she was assaulted by Porter, who she described as a family friend.

The accuser said the sexual assaults happened between 2010 and 2013 when she was 10 years old.

“I am disappointed that one of our officers is accused of this very serious offense. We represent the law and absolutely will not tolerate one of our own violating it. It’s our job to protect this community. We have no place in our ranks for anyone who would violate the trust of a child in this manner,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg police Chief Kerr Putney said in a statement.

Porter, who is assigned to the Aviation Unit, has been placed on unpaid administrative leave. He has been employed with CMPD since July 26, 1995.

Police said there is no indication that the incidents happened while he was on duty.