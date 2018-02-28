5-year-old dies hours after being turned away by doctor for being late

NEWPORT, Wales — A 5-year-old Welsh girl died just hours after a doctor refused to see her for being a few minutes late to her appointment, according to Wales Online.

In January 2015, Shanice Clark and her daughter, Ellie-May Clark, arrived at an emergency appointment five minutes late.

After waiting in line for several minutes, they learned that Dr. Joanne Row had a “10-minute rule” and wouldn’t see patients who arrived late; so they were sent home and told to come back the next day.

Ellie-May died later that night after her mother found her coughing and blue in the face.

“She fell off her bed onto the floor,” Clark said. “I turned her light on and I saw her hands and her face were blue. I rang 999 straightaway.”

Dr. Rowe has since confirmed she had not looked at Ellie-May’s medical records when she turned her away.

A post-mortem examination showed the little girl died from bronchial asthma.

“Ellie-May Clark died of natural causes where the opportunity to provide potentially life-saving treatment was missed,” the coroner said.

