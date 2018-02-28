× 13-year-old charged after Davidson County middle school ‘mass violence’ threat

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A 13-year-old has been charged in connection with a threat of “mass violence” towards North Davidson Middle School, according to a press release.

On Monday, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office went to the school in reference to a teen making threats of mass violence.

Following an investigation, investigators learned a North Davidson Middle School student had made “multiple” threats. The alleged acts were said to happen on Tuesday during school hours.

The student has since been arrested and charged with one count of felonious threat of mass violence on educational property. Investigations say the juvenile had no immediate access to weapons to carry out the threat.

The teen was turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention to be held until his March 2 court date.