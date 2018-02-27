Victim speaks out after man accused of indecent exposure, secret peeping at Thomasville Walmart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- Police are looking for a man they say followed a woman around Walmart, secretly taking pictures of her and exposing himself.

Arrest warrants show it happened on Sunday afternoon at the Walmart on Liberty Drive.

Demario Javonte Smith is facing charges of indecent exposure and felony secret peeping.

"I was very disgusted,” said the victim, who didn’t want to reveal her name or be shown on FOX8. “I felt violated that I even had to see that."

The victim says she noticed the suspect was following her a little too closely.

“Just noticed a gentleman close up under me and following me around, kept going down to my feet,” she said.

She says the suspect had a cellphone in his hand and was aiming underneath her skirt.

“I thought I saw a flash, like a camera flash,” she said. “He's either taking pictures or videoing or something is going on.”

She reported what happened to Walmart employees then headed to the parking lot.

“I went to my car,” she said. “There was a car parked like right up on top of my car. I could not get into the driver's side.”

She tried to catch the driver's attention.

"When I went over there to knock on his window to tell him to move his car, he was pleasuring himself,” she said.

The victim says it was Smith, masturbating in his car.

"He was exposed," she said. "I want him caught and stopped before it escalates to something else."

Anyone with information is asked to call Thomasville Police at (336) 475-4260.