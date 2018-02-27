Suspect sought after Stoneville bank robbery

STONEVILLE, N.C. — Rockingham County sheriff’s deputies and Stoneville police are searching for a man after a bank robbery Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release.

Around 4:30 p.m., police and deputies came to the Fidelity bank, located at 103 S. Henry St., after a report of a bank robbery.

The suspect passed a note to the teller and was given an undisclosed amount of money before leaving the bank.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office released a surveillance photo of the suspect Tuesday evening.

Any who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (336) 634-3232.