Surveillance video released in robbery of Greensboro Jimmy John’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro police have released surveillance video as part of their investigation into the robbery of a business.

On Monday at 11:42 p.m., the Jimmy John's at 5603 W. Friendly Ave. was robbed at gunpoint.

A man came into the business with a handgun, took an undisclosed amount of cash and left the scene in a vehicle, according to Greensboro police.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.