Realtor uses ‘not haunted’ sign in attempt to sell house

MANVEL, Texas -- A Texas realtor is getting creative in his attempt to get a home off the market, KTRK reports.

The 3,600-square-foot home in Manvel features four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms and a private backyard. But with an asking price above $400,000, Ellis Young is putting in the extra work to sell the home.

To help grab buyers' attention, Young recently added the words "not haunted" to the home's for-sale sign.

Though the tactic is gaining attention, not all of it is positive.

"It would make sense if it was a joke during Halloween, October timeframe, but here we are in the spring," said resident Chris Fems. "That's just odd."

Since the sign is getting mixed reaction in the neighborhood, Ellis has decided to take down the sign and replace it with a sign that says, “gluten-free home.”

Young said he started using catchy signs six months ago. Although this is the first time he’s removed one, he said it isn’t going to stop him from using them in future listings.

“You can’t do it the same old way,” Young said. “You’ve got to spice it up. You’ve got to look different. You’ve got to keep it fun.”