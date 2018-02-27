× Person injured after motorcycle catches fire in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle beside a house caught fire in Greensboro Tuesday evening, according to Greensboro firefighters on the scene.

Firefighters came to 912 Gregory St. at 6:29 p.m. after the fire was reported.

When firefighters arrived, the fire appeared to be extinguished but they found a person suffering from burns and called EMS.

According to firefighters on the scene, the person suffered the burns while trying to put out the fire.

There is no word on the person’s condition.