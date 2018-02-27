× North Carolina woman allegedly raped after meeting man on Craigslist

SPRING LAKE, N.C. — A North Carolina woman is recovering after police say a man she met on Craigslist attacked and sexually assaulted her in her home, according to WTVD.

An online conversation sparked a meeting between the 43-year-old victim and 37-year-old Robert Matthew Allen Jr. The pair agreed to meet for the first time Sunday night at the victim’s home.

She told police that at some point, Allen struck her in the back of the head and she lost consciousness. She was then allegedly sexually assaulted.

The victim ran to a neighbor’s home. Officers said the physical injuries on her face and head were very visible.

She was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for treatment.

Allen, of the 600 block of Tanglewood Drive in Fayetteville, is being held at the Cumberland County Jail and is charged with first-degree kidnapping and forcible rape.

He is being held under a $150,000 secured bond.