North Carolina man killed on Facebook Live minutes after leaving police station

WINGATE, N.C. — Police in North Carolina have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a man who was killed while streaming live on Facebook, according to WSOC-TV.

The shooting happened Monday in Wingate. The victim has been identified as 55-year-old Prentis Robinson.

Robinson’s Facebook page is filled with live videos of him playing instruments and walking down the street with a selfie-stick.

Nothing seemed different when the 55-year-old was filming live Monday morning, selfie-stick in hand, complaining about a family member who Robinson claims stole one of his three cellphones. According to WSOC, the video showed him stopping at the Wingate Police Department to report the alleged theft.

The Facebook video shows Robinson as he left the station, walked up a hill toward his home and exchanged a few words with another man.

Then there was gunfire and Robinson, along with his phone, fell to the ground.

Wingate Police Chief Donnie Gay told WSOC, “I’d just spoke to him, it was, I just … it’s hard to say anything about that. I just got through talking to him.”

Robinson was found face down on the street. Douglas Cleveland Colson, 65, was arrested by police Tuesday morning. He is charged with murder.

The fatal shooting led to a lockdown at nearby Wingate University, which is less than a mile from the scene. Wingate Elementary School was also placed on lockdown.